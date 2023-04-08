Probe under way into inmates’ escape from 2 children’s homes

Speaking after inspecting the observation homes in Thanjavur and Tiruchy, Anand said, he has been conducting inspections in as many as 21 places in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Kerala for the past 10 days. “The inspection in Karnataka, Andhra, and Telangana have been completed and in Tamil Nadu, the inspection was over in Chennai and Coimbatore,” he said.