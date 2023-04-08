Preparations for Madurai Metro rail project in full swing

CHENNAI: As part of active preparations for the Madurai Metro Rail project, a site of 35 acres has been scouted where a Metro rail depot will be opened to maintain and operate the trains. In a recent meeting between officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), the project executing agency (PEA) and Madurai district, the feasibility of the project and other details were discussed.

As the detailed feasibility report (DFR) for Madurai was already prepared and submitted to the Tamil Nadu government, the same had been approved for preparing a detailed project report (DPR). Subsequently, for Madurai DPR preparation, RV Associates RC Tex Engineers & Consultancy were awarded the contract in March.

As the DPR is set to be prepared within 75 days as a priority project, officials held meetings to discuss various works related to the project with all department officials.

The official press note stated that, "After examining a study report to develop new forecasts through a restructured transport model for Madurai, an opportunity for mass rapid transit system (MRTS) from Thirumangalam to Otthakadai has been identified. After various direct considerations the study has been settled with several field studies. Accordingly, this route, which is continuously planned between Thirumangalam via K.Pudur to Otthakadai, will go underground from Vasant Nagar to Goripalayam."

The Madurai Metro Rail project is planned to be constructed for a length of 31 km at a cost of Rs 8,500 crore for 3-coach Metro trains.