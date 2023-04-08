Farmer D Mohan Babu of Sarangal village in Pernambut taluk

TamilNadu

No progress even after 2 months on order to drop case against farmer

Farmer D Mohan Babu of Sarangal village in Pernambut taluk was arrested on August 28 last year and lodged in the sub jail for 19 days, because he had developed and used a siren to drive away wild elephants raiding standing crops.