New curriculum in TN polytechnic colleges coming academic year

CHENNAI: As the expert committee is on final stage to come out with new curriculum for polytechnic in Tamil Nadu, the new syllabus will be introduced in the coming academic year.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department said that inputs from various industries and Tamil Nadu guidance bureau have been taken into account to redesign and reform the Polytechnic curriculum.

Stating that Polytechnic colleges contribute significantly to the State's talent pool by producing skilled technicians to support mass industrialisation, he said the economy of Tamil Nadu is focusing on deep-tech and knowledge-based industries, rather than low-cost labour-intensive talent.

Pointing out that with the advancement in technology, there is a change in the industry requirements, the official said the need is for skill-based talents that bridge the industry-academic gap.

He said that to nurture the next generation of highly competent individuals who can harness the power of technology, innovation and enterprise to lead change, and deliver social and economic impact, it is important to rethink the existing curriculum and reform the syllabi of polytechnic colleges.

"The reformation shall focus on improving the employability and entrepreneurship outcomes", he said adding "the new curriculum will be implemented from the academic year 2023-24."

The official said in addition to the curriculam change, industry-relevant, need-based add on courses will be for the final year students for government polytechnic colleges in collaboration with Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation.

More than 3,000 students will be trained and the short term skill training certificates will be offered to the students in the courses of Mechanical Engineering, CNC Operator Machining Technician Level 3, Electrical and Electronics Engineering Electrical Assembly Operator, Electronics and Communication Engineering.