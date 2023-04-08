Karnataka police nab man wanted in theft case from Vellore hospital

VELLORE: A thief wanted for many crimes in Karnataka was arrested when he came to the Vellore Government Medical College Hospital to visit a relative on Friday. The issue started when Ramesh (32) brother of Venketesan, who was admitted to the hospital. Suddenly two persons surrounded Ramesh and tried to apprehend him. Many of Ramesh’s relatives objected to him being taken away by the duo. When things were about to go out of hand, one of them identified themselves as police from Karnataka. Vellore South police came to the spot and took all of them to the police station, where the Karnataka cops showed their identification as Janardhanan and Narayanan both head constables from Madivala police station in that state. They said they had come to arrest Ramesh who had 18 cases pending in the Madivala police station based on an arrest warrant issued by the court there. Once Bagayam police were satisfied with the documents produced, Ramesh was sent back with the Karnataka police.