DMK, allies to hold demo on April 12
CHENNAI: The DMK led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) has announced a protest demonstration against Governor RN Ravi for making ‘irresponsible’ public statements in violation of the Constitution and his oath of office to make the BJP top brass happy.
The SPA parties have announced that they would stage a protest demonstration condemning Governor Ravi in front of the Raj Bhavan on April 12.
In a joint statement signed by DMK treasurer TR Baalu among the SPA leaders, the secular alliance said that Governor Ravi has forgotten the Constitutional oath he took as the Governor of the state and he is desperately trying to project himself as a representative of the BJP and RSS. Remarking that the statements and behaviour of Governor Ravi have been controversial and mysterious since the time he took over, the SPA leaders said that the ‘ridiculous’ statements he made in support of Santana Dharma and Varnasrama and against Dravidian, Ambedkarite cum Marxian principles have fueled unnecessary tension and ripples in the society.
Accusing Governor Ravi of exceeding the Constitutional briefing and various Supreme Court verdicts defining the authority of the Governor, the secular parties referred to the statements he made during an interaction with civil service aspirants at Raj Bhavan on Thursday and said that the statement he made in violation of his Oath of Secrecy was testament to his irresponsible attitude. “If he were an ordinary Ravi, such ridiculous views could have been ignored. It is condemnable as it is made in the capacity of the state Governor,” the leaders added.
BJP trying to run parallel govt; Guv attempting to please BJP
Blaming the Governor of insulting the people of Tamil Nadu by claiming that the anti-Sterlite and Kudankulam protests were fueled by foreign funding, the SPA leaders referred to senior BJP leader Pon Radhakrishnan’s revelation about alleged attempt made by representatives of Sterlite to bribe him and said, “If the Governor is not bothered about any number of lives lost during the Sterlite protest, then we do not need such a Governor. The post of Governor is not necessary for any state. The BJP thinks of running a parallel government through Governors wherever it is not in power. He (Governor Ravi) is making controversial public statements daily to gladden the BJP.”
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android