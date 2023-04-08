DMK, allies to hold demo on April 12

Blaming the Governor of insulting the people of Tamil Nadu by claiming that the anti-Sterlite and Kudankulam protests were fueled by foreign funding, the SPA leaders referred to senior BJP leader Pon Radhakrishnan’s revelation about alleged attempt made by representatives of Sterlite to bribe him and said, “If the Governor is not bothered about any number of lives lost during the Sterlite protest, then we do not need such a Governor. The post of Governor is not necessary for any state. The BJP thinks of running a parallel government through Governors wherever it is not in power. He (Governor Ravi) is making controversial public statements daily to gladden the BJP.”