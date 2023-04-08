Centre lauds TN initiatives in redressing people’s grievances

Union Minister of State, PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Jitendra Singh wrote a letter to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin appreciating the State’s efforts and also its cooperation for the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CGPRAM) through which about 32,852 petitions have been resolved. Around 1,08,658 petitions were redressed through the State website besides 2,92,701 other petitions too were resolved.