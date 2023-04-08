Anbumani urges TN govt to regulate NEET coaching centres

CHENNAI: Pointing out a death of a NEET aspirants by suicide, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has urged the State government to regulate the NEET coaching centres that force students to extreme step.
In a statement, the leader said that Nisha from Neyveli reportedly killed herself by throwing herself in front of a speeding train. "She was studying in a coaching centre and secured 399 marks in practice test. But the centre allegedly discouraged her by saying that she could not clear the exam. This caused mental agony to her, " he said.
He urged the State government to frame rules to regulate NEET coaching centres and expedite measures to get approval to NEET Exemption Bill before medical admission starts.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android