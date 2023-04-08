Anbumani urges TN govt to regulate NEET coaching centres

CHENNAI: Pointing out a death of a NEET aspirants by suicide, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has urged the State government to regulate the NEET coaching centres that force students to extreme step.

In a statement, the leader said that Nisha from Neyveli reportedly killed herself by throwing herself in front of a speeding train. "She was studying in a coaching centre and secured 399 marks in practice test. But the centre allegedly discouraged her by saying that she could not clear the exam. This caused mental agony to her, " he said.

He urged the State government to frame rules to regulate NEET coaching centres and expedite measures to get approval to NEET Exemption Bill before medical admission starts.