AIADMK irked as police yet to act on their plaint
VELLORE: AIADMK cadre here wondered why DMK’s Vellore district IT wing coordinator G Muruganandam was not arrested for his reported meme against Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan, when AIADMK’s Pollachi Arun Kumar was arrested and jailed for forwarding the same meme with a song attached, sources revealed.
Also tempers were running high in the AIADMK as the police were yet to act on their complaint against DMK’s Kumaran who had in a meme on social media denigrated AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, according to Vellore urban district secretary SRK Appu.
“The police acted in a partisan manner when they jailed the AIADMK functionary, while the DMK man was let off with a suspension from the party’s primary membership,” he added.
Also, when Arun Kumar was brought to the police station, Katpadi DSP Palani refused to allow us to talk to Arun Kumar when we requested him. We wonder why. “Hence, we will wait for a couple of days and if by then police fail to arrest Kumaran then we will inform the AIADMK high command and based on their advice and that of local party functionaries will stage an agitation,” Appu added.
Asked what form the agitation would take, he said, “We will take a cycle rally to Chennai wearing black flags and hand over a petition to DGP C Sylendra Babu on the behavior and lack of action by the Vellore police.”
