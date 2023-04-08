5 officials suspended for helping students in Nilgiris

TIRUCHY: Five persons including the chief superintendent of the exam centre and two supervisors were suspended on Saturday for reportedly supporting the malpractice by the students during the Class 12 mathematics public exams recently.

The Class 12 Mathematics paper for the public examination was held on March 27 and the questions were reportedly tough. In this context, in one of the exam centres at a government-aided school near Manjoor in The Nilgiris, the hall supervisors reportedly helped the students by giving answers to a few questions. They also reportedly circulated the answer among all the students in the exam hall.

The news of teachers being party to exam malpractice had spread among other students and teachers. Later, the information was passed on to Chief Educational Officer (CEO) Muniyasamy. Soon the CEO ordered an inquiry and confirmed that the information was true.

On Saturday, Muniyasamy issued a suspension order to the hall supervisors Ramki and Moorthy, the chief invigilator of the centre Radhakrishnan, and support officials Srinivasan and Senthil.

The CEO told media persons that a detailed inquiry was conducted and the CCTV inputs were retrieved from the centre following which the officials found to be guilty were immediately suspended.

Apart from suspension, departmental action would be initiated against the teachers who played a key role in the malpractice during the public examination, the CEO said.