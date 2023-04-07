Will field candidate in Karnataka Assembly polls, says OPS

CHENNAI: Ousted leader O Panneerselvam on Friday said that candidates will be fielded from his faction in the Karnataka assembly elections.

Addressing a press meet along with his supporters Panruti S Ramachandran and Vaithilingam, he said: “If possible, I will meet the Prime Minister who is coming to Chennai tomorrow.”

He further added that party cadres and public are distressed to see EPS donning MGR role and that people have given right verdict whenever there was a spilt in the party.

The former chief minister will hold a grand conference in Tiruchy on April 24 after which he will take a tour across the State.