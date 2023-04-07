Velankanni Basilica ready for holy week

TIRUCHY: Nagapattinam district administration has initiated adequate basic amenities in Velankanni basilica in view of Holy Week celebrations and advised the devotees to strictly follow the instructions given by the officials. Anticipating a huge head count of devotees visiting Velankanni basilica in view of the Good Friday and Easter from April 7 to 9, adequate basic amenities including drinking water, toilet facilities and medical camps have been established. A round the clock control room has been established and the devotees can contact 04365-251992 for any inquiry. Meanwhile, the Collector Dr Arun Thamburaj urged people to use face masks and instructed the health staff to sprinkle disinfectants to guard against COVID-19.