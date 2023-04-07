TN SC/ST start-up fund hiked to Rs 50 cr: Minister
CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu SC/ST start-up fund is being increased to Rs 50 crore this financial year from Rs 30 crore last year, said TM Anbarasan, Minister for MSMEs, in the Assembly on Thursday.
Rebutting the claim of senior AIADMK legislator KP Munusamy that Tamil Nadu developed in their tenure, the MSMEs Minister, replying to the debate on the demand for grants for his department in the Assembly, said that about 15,000 acres spread across 50 villages in erstwhile integrated Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts were acquired in Sriperumbudur, Sunguvarchattiram, Mambakkam, Pillaipakkam, Oragadam and Maraimalai Nagar during the 1996-2001 DMK tenure.
“Not a single factory was set up in even a cent of the acquired land in the subsequent 2001-06 AIADMK regime. During the 2006-11 DMK tenure, a major industrial revolution was ushered in by wooing Rs 1.5 lakh crore foreign investment and establishing over a 1,000 industries. About 8 lakh direct and 15 lakh indirect jobs were created because of that,” Minister Anbarasan told the House.
Record number of licences issued via single window portal
The Minister also informed the Assembly that the government has issued a record number of licences to MSMEs through the single window portal 2.0 last year. Adding that the Single Window Portal 2.0 was launched to resolve the difficulties in issue of industrial licences to entrepreneurs, the Minister pointed out about 17,600 applications were received from MSMEs and 15,441 licences have been issued under the portal. A record 9,603 licences were issued last year alone, he added.
PB_HeaderDemand highlights
n A plug and play multi-storeyed industrial complex for 200 entrepreneurs at a cost of Rs 175 crore in Guindy Industrial Estate
n SIDCO to develop a multi-storeyed industrial complex in the industrial estates at Jujuvadi in Hosur and K Pudur in Madurai
n SIDCO to develop new industrial estates at Mullikulathur in Chengalpattu district, near Kothakottai in Pudukkottai district, Muthur in Tirunelveli, Vaiyavur in Kancheepuram and Ayankollankondaan in Virudhunagar
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android