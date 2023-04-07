TN SC/ST start-up fund hiked to Rs 50 cr: Minister

The Minister also informed the Assembly that the government has issued a record number of licences to MSMEs through the single window portal 2.0 last year. Adding that the Single Window Portal 2.0 was launched to resolve the difficulties in issue of industrial licences to entrepreneurs, the Minister pointed out about 17,600 applications were received from MSMEs and 15,441 licences have been issued under the portal. A record 9,603 licences were issued last year alone, he added.