‘Time denied’: AIADMK stages walkout

CHENNAI: Alleging lack of opportunities to opposition MLAs to respond to allegations of ruling MLAs, AIADMK members walked out of the evening session on Thursday. Speaking in the Assembly, Nivedha M Murugan (DMK), made a statement that the previous AIADMK government did not provide free electricity to farmers. Soon after, former minister R Kamaraj (AIADMK) rose to respond to the allegation. But, Speaker M Appavu denied permission and allowed AIADMK whip SP Velumani to respond. Velumani urged the Speaker to expunge the statement made by ruling MLAs on the previous government and sought nod to Kamaraj to respond to the allegations. As permission was denied, all AIADMK members walked out. During this exchange, estranged AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam and his supporter Manoj Pandian were not in the hall as they took a break a few minutes ago. Despite MLAs of Edappadi K Palaniswami’s camp walking out, they continued to participate in the proceedings. Based on BJP floor leader Nainar Nagendran’s request, Speaker Appavu invited the AIADMK MLAs back, but they did not come.