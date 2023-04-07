Seeman slams Guv Ravi's remarks on Sterlite protest

CHENNAI: Condemning the statement made by Governor RN Ravi on Sterlite protest in the State, Naam Tamilar Katchi coordinator Seeman warned the gubernatorial head of the state of retaliation from Tamil people.

In his statement, Seeman recalled remarks made by the Governor, who said that Sterlite protest was conducted by getting funds from foreign countries to close the Sterlite Copper factory. "It is condemnable that the Governor made the statement amidst civil servant students without responsibility and despised the protest. Denigrating belligerence of Tamils is a blather. I oppose this," he said.