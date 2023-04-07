Panel to solve children’s grievance likely

COIMBATORE: A committee is likely to be constituted by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) in Coimbatore to address the grievances of children. Speaking after inspecting the Observation Home for juvenile delinquents in Coimbatore on Thursday, G Anand, member of NCPCR said the commission has received complaints of rampant child marriages in the district. “Officials have informed that so far 250 child marriages have been prevented in Coimbatore. Therefore, a separate committee will be formed for children to inform on their issues to be redressed,” he said.