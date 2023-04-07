Miscreants hurl stones on Kumari Exp

COIMBATORE: Miscreants hurled stones at the Kanniyakumari Express train while smashing its glass window panes near Salem on Wednesday night. The train bound to Pune from Kanniyakumari was passing through Neikkarapatti, when miscreants hurled stones on the train targeting AC compartments. “As glass panes of the compartment got smashed in the attack, the panicked passengers alerted the train ticket examiner (TTE), who then informed the control room of the Salem railway division,” police said. RPF and police held inquiries. There was no delay in train operations due to the incident. A case has been registered and investigations are on to trace the culprits.