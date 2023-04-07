Make announcement against NLC expansion, PMK urges Stalin

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to announce in the Assembly that the government will not allow new mines by Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) and to stop land acquisition for the expansion of NLC.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, the PMK leader said that former party president S Ramadoss has been protesting against the NLC for the last 40 years, even before the party was launched. After the PMK was formed, several protests were conducted.

"Even as the planet could not bear the effects of NLC mines, the central government and the NLC are trying to expand the mines further. This is against farmers. Land acquisition for the expansion should be stopped and a study should be conducted by appointing IIT-M experts about the damages caused by the mines," he said.

While welcoming the Chief Minister, who said that he will not allow coal mines in Cauvery Delta in the Assembly, Anbumani Ramadoss requested the former to take steps to prevent mines across the state. "As the world is moving towards renewable energy, there will be no need for coal. It is disheartening that the Cuddalore district administration supports NLC expansion," he pointed out.

He also urged Stalin to make three announcements in the Assembly, including a stand against NLC expansion, mines in Sethiathope, Veeranam, Palayamkottai, Michaelpatti and Vadasery.

"The Chief Minister announced the stopping of land acquisition works in Cuddalore district and to conduct an impact study by appointing II-M experts," he said.