Khushbu Sundar admitted to hospital due to fever

CHENNAI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and member of the National Commission for Women Khushbu Sundar was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad due to fever on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, Khushbu posted a photo of her and wrote, "Like I was saying, the flu is bad. It has taken its toll on me. Admitted due to very high fever, killing body aches and weakness. Fortunately, in good hands at @Apollohyderabad. Pls, do not ignore signs when your body says to slow down. On the road to recovery, but a long way to go."

