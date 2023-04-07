I am opting out of electoral politics, says H Raja

CHENNAI: Former national secretary of BJP H Raja on Friday announced that he would be opting out of "electoral politics", but continue to involve in more aggressive politics for the development of the party.

"I decided to opt out of electoral politics as I want to campaign for the party candidates in the elections to come. But I will continue to be active in politics and indulge in more aggressive politics in the days to come," the former Karaikudi MLA told DT Next.

The active member of RSS started his political career from Janata Party. He was elected as councilor of the 4th ward of Karaikudi in 1978.

He, however, contested unsuccessfully in assembly and Lok Sabha polls from 2006. In the LS polls in 2019, Raja contested unsuccessfully against Congress candidate P Karti Chidambaram in Sivaganga constituency.

Raja, in 2017, contested for the post of president of Tamil Nadu Bharat Scouts and Guides and lost badly. He secured only 52 votes out of 286 votes and lost to P Mani, a former school education director.