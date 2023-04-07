DMK to lead protest against Guv’s remarks on Bills outside Raj Bhavan

CHENNAI: DMK-led secular progressive alliance has announced a protest on April 12 condemning Governor RN Ravi for his ‘controversial’ statement about withholding of Bills by Raj Bhavan and ‘unconstitutional’ behaviour.

In a statement jointly signed by DMK treasurer TR Baalu among the alliance leaders, the parties have announced that they would protest in front of Raj Bhavan on April 12.

The SPA parties announced that their offensive against the Guv would continue till he stops undermining the state legislature.