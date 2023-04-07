DMK govt seeks approval from Centre to set up Pen Memorial

CHENNAI: The Public Works Department of Tamil Nadu has sent a letter to the Union government seeking permission to set up the Pen Memorial for late DMK stalwart M Karunanidhi, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

The PWD had submitted an Environmental Impact Assessment Report to the Union Environmental Ministry.

It may be noted that the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) had organised a public hearing about the project on January 31.

The 42-metre-tall pen monument is proposed to be constructed 360 metres from the shoreline with a bridge linking the monument and the beach at Rs 80 crore.