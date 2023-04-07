Congress calls for protests over PM Modi's TN visit

CHENNAI: Congress legislature party leader K Selvaperunthagai has called for protests on Saturday, the day of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state.
The Congress MLA said that the party has decided to show black flags as Modi arrives in Chennai tomorrow to participate in government programs.
During the Chennai visit, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the new integrated terminal building of Chennai airport. He will also flag off Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express.The Prime Minister will also participate in celebrations commemorating 125th anniversary of Sri Ramakrishna Math.
Due to Modi's visit, people are prohibited from going to Marina Beach tomorrow. The entire beach area has been brought under the full control of the police.
