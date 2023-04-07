TamilNadu

Congress calls for protests over PM Modi's TN visit

The Congress MLA said that the party has decided to show black flags as Modi arrives in Chennai tomorrow to participate in government programs.
CHENNAI: Congress legislature party leader K Selvaperunthagai has called for protests on Saturday, the day of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state.

PM Modi to visit T'gana, Tamil Nadu and K'taka on April 8-9

During the Chennai visit, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the new integrated terminal building of Chennai airport. He will also flag off Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express.The Prime Minister will also participate in celebrations commemorating 125th anniversary of Sri Ramakrishna Math.

Modi visit: DGP reviews security arrangements at Chennai Central

Due to Modi's visit, people are prohibited from going to Marina Beach tomorrow. The entire beach area has been brought under the full control of the police.

