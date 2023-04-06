With Tamil paper, Class 10 board exam begins today

CHENNAI: With full syllabus after the Covid-19 pandemic, Class 10 students in Tamil Nadu appeared for the first Tamil language paper on Thursday. Across the State, as many as 9.76 lakh students have registered for the exam.

Speaking to DT Next about the Tamil paper, a student said, "Only six questions were asked from the book-back, while the rest of the questions were asked from inside. Additionally, the multiple choice questions were tougher than expected."

Another Class 10 student said that the 5-mark questions were mostly unexpected ones.

For Class 10 exams, 9.76 lakh students were to appear for the exam in 4,025 centers till April 20.

Of the total number, 5.01 lakh students are boys, 4.75 lakh students are girls and five candidates are trans persons. In Puducherry, 15, 566 students wrote the exam.

In case of private candidates, overall 37,798 candidates have registered for the exam, including 11,441 girls and 26,352 boys. And, 264 prison candidates are to appear for the exam in Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, officials of the education department and directorate of government examination refused to reveal the details of students' absenteeism and those involved in malpractice. Likewise, the department withheld information regarding Class 12 exams too.