Trains to ply faster in Chennai zone from now, announces SR

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced a revision in the maximum permissible speed of 44 train services, including in the Chennai-Gudur and Arakkonam-Jolarpettai sections, from the first week of April. Trains plying Chennai-Gudur, Chennai-Renigunta and Arakkonam-Jolarpettai sections (413.62 km) can take a speed of up to 130 km per hour, instead of the previous 110 km.