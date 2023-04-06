TN announces new Tidel Park in Tiruchy at Rs 600 crore

CHENNAI: The State government on Thursday proposed to set up a TIDEL park in Tiruchy at an estimated cost of Rs 600 crore.

Replying to the debate on demand for grants for his department in the State Assembly, State Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu announced that a TIDEL park measuring 10 lakh square feet would be established with world class facilities at Panjappur in Tiruchy by a subsidiary of TIDCO at an estimated cost of Rs 600 crore to take the benefits of IT development to the city and adjoining areas.

The TIDEL park would generate 10,000 IT related jobs, the minister added, announcing a mini park each at Rasipuram (Rs 35 crore) in Namakkal and Karaikudi (Rs 35 crore) in Sivaganga.

Choppers to increase air connectivity between cities

Proposing to unveil an institutional mechanism for TNREACH to augment air connectivity between cities in the state, Thennarasu informed the House that the air connectivity between cities would be increased using helicopters by identifying unused helipads and partnering with helicopter operators. TIDCO would create necessary institutional mechanism for concerned government departments, helipad and helicopter operators to facilitate helicopter service between cities. The institutional mechanism, which would conform to the National Civil Aviation Policy and Helicopter policy of the Union government, would be an extension of the Heli Disha and Heli Sewa.

A proposed electronics cum defence industrial park based spread across 250 acres would be established at a cost of Rs 100 crore at Kaarani in Tiruvallur district. The electronic gadgets and drones manufactured in the estate could be tested in the testing facilities to be set up at Vallam-Vadakal. The park would generate 3,000 jobs directly and indirectly.

One lakh tree saplings would be planted at a cost of Rs 5 crore in the new SIPCOT industrial parks in Manaparai, Theni, Tindivanam and Shoolagiri.

A new 600-bed lodging facility would be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 30 crore for workers and apprentices at Shoolagiri industrial park near Hosur.

An Advanced Manufacturing Centre would be established in Tamil Nadu in accordance with the agreement signed between Guidance Tamil Nadu and World Economic Forum. Guidance Tamil Nadu would function as the application wing of the Advanced Manufacturing and Value Chain of the Centre. Tamil Nadu government has proposed to make efforts to inaugurate/operationalise the Centre during the Global Investor's Meet 2024.