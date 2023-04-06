Stalin lauds health dept for effective implementation of TB free status

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin met the team of officials from the Tamil Nadu health department who were recently awarded for the implementation of the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme by the Union Health Ministry. Health Minister Ma Subramanian was also present.

The award was presented to Tamil Nadu officials during the "One World Summit on Tuberculosis" held at "Rudraksh International Cooperation and Convention Centre" in Varanasi under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister of India on account of World Tuberculosis Day on March 24.

The summit aimed at discussing the awareness programmes and strategies to end TB.

Only three districts in India have achieved TB-free status, of which one of them is the Nilgiris. Shilpa Prabhakar Satish, Mission Director, National Health Mission, Tamil Nadu received a Gold Medal and certificate of appreciation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for achieving "TB Free Status" in the Nilgiris District.

Trichy and Tiruvarur districts bagged gold medals, while Madurai, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari, Tiruvannamalai and Karur received silver medals and Krishnagiri district received a bronze medal for effective implementation of "TB Free Status".

Chief minister greeted and appreciated the officials on Thursday.

The government aims at eradicating Tuberculosis from the State by 2025 and is actively working towards a tuberculosis-free Tamil Nadu.