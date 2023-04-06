Panchangam, Indrajith to be honoured on April 16
CHENNAI: Justice R Suresh Kumar of the Madras High Court will present the 6th edition of Ma Aranganathan Literary Awards on April 16 in Chennai.
Organised in memory of the veteran writer Ma Aranganathan, the Mundril Literary Organisation presents Ma Aranganathan Literary Awards on April 16. The award function is held every year since 2018.
Ma Aranganthan Literary Award is given to the prominent writers taking into account overall literary contributions who have been working in the literature industry for decades.
The award is presented under the Poetry, Short Story, Novel, Articles, Drama, Translation, Research work, Fine Arts categories every year on a routine basis.
For the year 2023, Justice R Suresh Kumar will present the awards to the two eminent writers Dr K Panchangam and Sureshkumara Indrajith.
The Ma Aranganatha Literary Award for 2023 carries an award and Rs 1 lakh and a citation each.
Justice of Madras High Court R Mahadevan, Writers RS Venkatraman, Akara Mudhalvan and Ravi Subramanian to witness the event on April 16, said a press note.
