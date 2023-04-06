No shortage of Aavin milk in TN, says Minister Nasar

CHENNAI: Dairy Development Minister SM Nasar on said there is no shortage Aavin milk supply in the State as it projected by certain media.

When AIADMK MLA Agri S Krishnamurthy raised the issue in the House on behalf of the Opposition party, the minister replied that there was very small short supply of milk since usually every year during January, February and March, the milk production across the country would be less.

Asserting that the milk production was normal compared to other states. He also pointed out several states, including Karnataka and Kerala, faced severe milk shortage due to spread of cattle disease in which thousands of cows died.

"However, due to effective steps by the chief minister, the disease did not spread here,” he added.