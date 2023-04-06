MTC drivers and conductors picket MD office seeking work

CHENNAI: MTC drivers and conductors who have health issues and seeking lighter works picketed the managing director office on Wednesday along with their family members as they were not being given work affecting their income.

At least 15 workers and their family members picketed the MTC MD office Pallavan Illam on Wednesday

They alleged that they have given numerous petitions to the MTC management seeking to allot lighter works after they were found unfit owing to medical reasons. But, they were not given work for a long time affecting their income.

In the talks held with the human resources department officials, CITU affiliated Arasanga Pokkuvarathu Uzhiyar Sangam general V Dhayanantham said the officials agreed to provide alternate works to seven employees and informed the respective depots as well. "The alternate works for the remaining eight workers would be given after consulting with the managing director. Hence the workers called off the picketing protest," he said.