Man who circulated fake videos on migrants attack booked under NSA

CHENNAI: Manish Kashyap, who circulated fake videos of Bihari migrant labourers being attacked in Tamil Nadu, has been detained under National Security Act (NSA) in Madurai.

A special team produced him before Judicial Magistrate V. Deelabanu last night in Madurai and sent him to custody till April 19. He's lodged in central prison, Madurai. Cyber Crime police already filed a case against Kashyap. Earlier, on March 30, Kashyap was produced before JM in Madurai and took him for a three day custodial investigation.