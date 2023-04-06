EVKS Elangovan discharged from hospital post Covid recovery

CHENNAI: Erode East MLA EVKS Elangovan was on Thursday discharged from the hospital where he was undergoing treatment for Covid and coronary artery disease.

According to a bulletin by Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre, the senior Congress leader was admitted to hospital on March 15 with breathing difficulties.

“Mr EVKS Elangovan was admitted to Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre on March 15 with Covid infection and coronary artery disease. He is now recovered from Covid and discharged,” the bulletin read.