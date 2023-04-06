TamilNadu

EVKS Elangovan discharged from hospital post Covid recovery

According to a bulletin by Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre, the senior Congress leader was admitted to hospital on March 15 with breathing difficulties.
Erode East MLA EVKS Elangovan
Erode East MLA EVKS ElangovanFile
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Erode East MLA EVKS Elangovan was on Thursday discharged from the hospital where he was undergoing treatment for Covid and coronary artery disease.

According to a bulletin by Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre, the senior Congress leader was admitted to hospital on March 15 with breathing difficulties.

“Mr EVKS Elangovan was admitted to Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre on March 15 with Covid infection and coronary artery disease. He is now recovered from Covid and discharged,” the bulletin read.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Covid Recovery
Congress leader
EVKS Elangovan
Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre
EVKS Elangovan discharged
Post Covid recovery

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in