Crop insurance for farmers implemented in 37 districts: Agri Min

CHENNAI: State Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam said that during 2022-23, the crop insurance scheme for farmers' was implemented in 14 clusters comprising 37 districts by the selected insurance companies.

According to him, in pursuance to the concerned efforts taken by the Chief Minister with the Centre to extend the cut-off date for enrolment of Samba Paddy (Paddy II), an additional area of 71,368 acre was insured by 38,760 farmers.

In total, an area of 39.64 lakh acres was insured by 18.54 lakh farmers due to which, about 72% of the gross cropped area was insured against the target of 50% stipulated by the union government.