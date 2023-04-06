CM Stalin seeks release of 12 fishermen

CHENNAI: Expressing grave concern over the frequent attacks on Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy, Chief Minister today urged External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankarto secure the release of 12 fishermen and 109 boats through diplomatic channels. In the letter Stalin said a mechanised fishing boat had ventured for fishing from Karaikal (Puducherry UT) fishing harbour along with 12 crew (5 from Mayiladuthurai district, two from Nagapattinam district and five from Karaikal district) on April 1. The frequent attacks of Sri Lankan Navy on Tamil Nadu fishermen is a cause of grave concern and it continues unabated, he said.