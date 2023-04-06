BJP will expose scams of DMK ministers on April 14: Annamalai

CHENNAI: State BJP leader K Annamalai on Thursday said he would expose scams involving the DMK ministers of the present regime and the previous regime (2006-2011) on April 14. It would be “shocking”.

“We have fixed April 14 to expose the scams of the DMK ministers. It is not only the ministers of the present regime, but also the scams of the ministers of the previous DMK regime. You (journalists) will be seeing how shocking it will be," said Annamalai after attending the party foundation day celebration at Kamalalayam.

“There is no escape. The DMK ministers are not going anywhere and the Economic Offence Wing is also very much present. So, wait and see that things will take shape gradually as the agency has to follow the routine procedure and norms,” said Annamalai when a journalist recalled his statement six months ago that a DMK minister would soon face the music of EOW and questioned what happened to that case.

“The Centre will not bring any project that will harm the farming community,” he said and added that the Centre had announced the auction for extracting coal blocks in three places in Delta region, which was the ‘rice bowl’ of the state based on the permission granted in previous year.

Annamalai added that they have represented the issue to Union Minister for Coals and Mines Pralhad Joshi, who in turn, assured to look into the issue.

When asked whether BJP is taking up enrollment like the Dravidian parties in the state, he said that the party has been carrying out enrollment drives throughout the year. On some occasions, it organises a special enrollment drive to take ideology based persons in the party.

“The membership of RSS jumped four times since its rally was banned in the state. The party has also witnessed a similar phenomena. It is due to the continuous and collective efforts of the senior leaders, including previous state presidents,” said Annamalai

When journalists sought the BJP leader to reveal the number of new entrants in the party, he refused to divulge and said it was their strategy not to disclose the number of cadres.