6 girls escape from govt home after locking warden in Kanchi

CHENNAI: Six teenage girls escaped from a government home after locking the warden inside the room in Kancheepuram on Wednesday night.

The Annai Sathya Children's Home is located in Pillaiyarpalaiyam in Kancheepuram. The girl children who have a police case in their name would be staying in the home and more than 25 children are at the home currently. On Wednesday night, after dinner, all of them went to bed and the warden went to her room.

In the morning, when the warden tried to open the door, she found it was locked from the outside.

Later, she contacted the other people in the home and asked them to open the door. When the attendance was taken in the home it was found that Anjali (16) of Kancheepuram, Abirami (16) of Karasangal in Padappai, Delsiya Paul Kiruba (17) of Manivakkam, Sathya (17) of Trichy and Devadharshini (15) of Erode and Deepika (16) of Vysarpadi were missing.

Soon on information, the Siva Kanchi police rushed to the spot and investigated. Police sources said Abirami came admitted to the home by government officials after she filed a complaint with the child helpline that her parents are trying to sell her for Rs 1.5 lakh on the pretext of marriage.

The police have registered a case and are trying to trace the girls. They are also investigating why they left the home and if are they facing any problems.