18 stations tentatively identified for Madurai Metro Rail project

MADURAI: The much-awaited Madurai Metro Rail project is gaining momentum with the development of the Detailed Project Report, which is expected to be complete by June. Highlighting the key features of the Rs 8,500 crore project, MA Siddique, Managing Director, Chennai Metro Rail Limited, on Thursday said a total of 18 stations have been tentatively identified. Of these stations, there would be 14 elevated stations and four underground stations. The project was designed to provide service from Thirumangalam to Othakadai on a single route covering a distance of 31 km with 25 km on elevated route and five of 6 km nearby temples on the underground route. “Once the project gets off to a start in 2024, it would be completed in 2027 with the funding support of central and state governments,” he said.