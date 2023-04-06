TamilNadu

10 more products to get GI tag in Tamil Nadu: Agri Min at Assembly

He said during 2022-23, GI has already been filed for 10 crops including Sholavandhan Betel leaf, Panruti Jack Fruit and Panruti Cashewnut.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: State Agriculture Minister M R K Panneerselvam on Wednesday told the House that steps will be taken to get Geographical Indication (GI) tag for ten additional agriculture products.

Accordingly, GI will be procured for ten products such as Krishnagiri Arasampatti Coconut, Krishnagiri Panneer rose, Thanjavur Peravoorani Coconut, Mulanur Moringa, Thoothukudi Vilathikulam Chillies, Sathur Vellari, Cuddalore Kottimulai katharikkai, Thanjavur Veeramangudi Achuvellam, Madurai Sengarumbu and Sivagangai karuppukavuni rice.

He said during 2022-23, GI has already been filed for 10 crops including Sholavandhan Betel leaf, Panruti Jack Fruit and Panruti Cashewnut.

Steps will be taken to get Geographical Indication tag for ten crops including Sholavandhan Betel leaf, Panruti Jack Fruit and Panruti Cashew nut.

