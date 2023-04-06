10 more products to get GI tag in Tamil Nadu: Agri Min at Assembly

CHENNAI: State Agriculture Minister M R K Panneerselvam on Wednesday told the House that steps will be taken to get Geographical Indication (GI) tag for ten additional agriculture products.

Accordingly, GI will be procured for ten products such as Krishnagiri Arasampatti Coconut, Krishnagiri Panneer rose, Thanjavur Peravoorani Coconut, Mulanur Moringa, Thoothukudi Vilathikulam Chillies, Sathur Vellari, Cuddalore Kottimulai katharikkai, Thanjavur Veeramangudi Achuvellam, Madurai Sengarumbu and Sivagangai karuppukavuni rice.