Work for ‘Mission 40 win’ in TN, Pondy, EPS exhorts party cadre
COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday exuded confidence that the party will win all the 40 seats, including Puducherry in the Lok Sabha polls.
Addressing cadre in Coimbatore, Palaniswami urged them to commence election works to prove that Coimbatore district is a fort of the AIADMK. “The AIADMK will win any poll that comes through,” he said.
Calling Chief Minister MK Stalin as a ‘puppet CM,’ the er of Opposition said except for foisting false cases on AIADMK leaders, CM Stalin has not done anything.
“Only in the AIADMK, even a cadre could become a general secretary. But, in DMK, only those from Karunanidhi’s family will be in power. DMK functions like a corporate company,” he said.
Stating that MGR and Jayalalithaa took Tamil Nadu on the path of development by implementing various projects, Palaniswami said the DMK has earned the wrath of people within two years of forming government.
“Several schemes brought by the AIADMK were left incomplete by the DMK. It is the only party dissolved for corruption and its leaders are deep rooted in corruption. Being so, it is condemnable that they term AIADMK as corrupt,” he added.
Lashing out at the DMK for burdening the people by increasing property tax, water charges and electricity bills, Palaniswami in a veiled attack against Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji called him as ‘benami minister,’ who contested and won on two party symbols within five years.
“He is betraying people with the looted money,” said Palaniswami, who has been touring around several districts across the state after being elevated as the general secretary of the party.
Chennai: The leadership of the AIADMK on Tuesday announced that the executive committee meeting, which was scheduled on April 7, at party headquarters in Chennai, has been cancelled. For some reasons, the executive committee meeting was cancelled. The decision has been taken with the consent of party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, according to release from the party
