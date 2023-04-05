TamilNadu

Transport dept to appoint 400 temporary drivers for govt buses

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the contract is for a duration of one-year.
Representative image
Representative image
Online Desk

CHENNAI: The State Transport Department has planned to appoint 400 temporary drivers for Government buses on contract basis.

It is also reported that the workers will be driving on 12 routes, including Chennai, Tiruchy, Nagapattinam, Kumbakonam, Madurai and Coimbatore.

While the tender has been set open for the selection of drivers, four companies from Chennai have applied for it.

