TN tops list for sewer cleaners fatalities: Ramdas Athawale

CHENNAI: Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Thursday claimed that Tamil Nadu has the highest number of fatalities of workers cleaning the sewer and sewage.

Ramdas stated: “308 people have died while cleaning sewage tanks and sewers from 2018 to 2022. Tamil Nadu witnessed 52 fatalities 46 in Uttar Pradesh, 40 in Haryana, 38 in Maharashtra and 33 deaths in Delhi.”

