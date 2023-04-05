Teachers seek relaxation in TET marks
MADURAI: Several teachers, who are waiting for permanent jobs in schools in Madurai and other parts of southern districts, have sought the intervention of CM MK Stalin to relax 5 per cent marks in the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TET).
While Tamil Nadu, which is the foremost state in India in protecting social justice and the reservation system, is strongly opposed to entrance exams, it is unfortunate that the State is continuing hardline stance of its predecessor without transparency only in TET, a Madurai based teacher said.
In most of the states including Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Assam, TET were conducted on basis of the Compulsory Education Act, but under the powers of the states, the minimum marks for passing were reduced on basis of reservation.
Further, the teacher said on marks obtained on basis of classification of 40, 45, and 50 per cent out of total 150, including the differently abled category, the other states determined eligibility for the teaching profession. “In 2013, even though only 5 per cent marks were reduced based on GO Number 25, it is an obvious fact that there’s no social justice in it.”
