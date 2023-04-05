Stalin announces Thiranari Thervu Thittam for students with ₹1K stipend

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday launched Thiranari Thervu Thittam (Aptitude scheme) during the inauguration of Indian Institute of Technology's (IIT–Madras) outreach programme to motivate government school students to take up a career in electronic sciences.
He said, "Through this event. We announce the new scheme called 'Thiranari Thervu Thittam'. As many as 1,000 students (500 boys and 500 girls) studying in class X will be chosen for this scheme. Guidance will be provided to the students by connecting them to higher education institutions."
"And, a stipend of Rs 1,000 will be provided every month until they finish Class 12. Students selected under this scheme will also get Rs 12,000 as stipend annually during their under-graduation and post-graduation, " he added.
Meanwhile IIT-M under the initiative will connect one lakh students studying in rural locations of the State. As part of this, Chief Minister distributed electronic gadgets developed by IIT-M in the presence of school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.
Part of the 'Anaivarukkum IIT-M' (IITM for all) initiative, this outreach programme on STEM aims to motivate students to take up a career in semiconductor technologies through the lectures and hands-on experience imparted to students of classes 9 to 12.
The IIT-M press note stated that the advancement of technology especially in semiconductor manufacturing and information and communication technology is essential to provide solutions to problems faced in several domains such as healthcare, clean energy, and the environment, among others.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android