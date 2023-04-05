Stalin announces Thiranari Thervu Thittam for students with ₹1K stipend

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday launched Thiranari Thervu Thittam (Aptitude scheme) during the inauguration of Indian Institute of Technology's (IIT–Madras) outreach programme to motivate government school students to take up a career in electronic sciences.

He said, "Through this event. We announce the new scheme called 'Thiranari Thervu Thittam'. As many as 1,000 students (500 boys and 500 girls) studying in class X will be chosen for this scheme. Guidance will be provided to the students by connecting them to higher education institutions."

"And, a stipend of Rs 1,000 will be provided every month until they finish Class 12. Students selected under this scheme will also get Rs 12,000 as stipend annually during their under-graduation and post-graduation, " he added.