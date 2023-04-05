Special trains from Chennai to Kannur for Vishu festival

CHENNAI: The Southern Railways announced special trains between Chennai Central - Kannur to avoid the extra rush for the passengers who travel for Vishu festival.

Train no: 06047, the super fast festival special fare special train will leave from Dr MGR Chennai central railway station on April 13 at 03:10 pm and reach Kannur Jn the next day at 05:15 am, said in a press statement on Wednesday.

The return train (no: 06048) will leave from Kannur on April 14 at 08:35 am and reach Dr MGR Chennai central railway station on the same day at 10:35 pm, the statement noted.

The superfast special fare special train will have an additional stoppage at Perambur said the statement. The special train, which will leave on April 13, travels through Erode. Tirupur, Coimbatore, Kozhikode and Kannur, read the statement.

Advance reservation for the festival special fare special train opened on April 5, it added.

The train comprises one AC first class coach, 2 AC two tier coaches, 6 AC three tier coaches, 2 AC three tier economy coaches, 6 sleeper class coaches, 2 general second class coaches, one second class coach for persons with psychically challenged and a luggage cum brake van, mentioned the statement.