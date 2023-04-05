Retrieval of “Katchatheevu” is topmost agenda for TN: Min

CHENNAI: Minister for Fisheries Anitha R Radhakrishnan on Wednesday said that retrieval of "Katchatheevu" and restoration of traditional fishing will be the topmost agenda of Tamil Nadu government.

Pointing out that there are 2,490 mechanised fishing boats, 12,443 motorised fishing crafts and 1,020 country crafts that are engaged in fishing in the State, the minister told the house that in the traditional waters of Palk Bay area 2,08,827 fisher folk are living in 286 fishing villages.

Stating that the Tamil Nadu fishermen are often arrested while fishing in their traditional waters by Sri Lankan Navy in the pretext of crossing International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL), he said "prolonged incarceration of our fishermen and their fishing boats by the Sri Lankan government have been causing a sense of anxiety and insecurity among the fishermen community here.”

"Hence, retrieval of "Katchatheevu" back to India and restoration of the traditional fishing rights of Indian fishermen in the Palk Bay area are on the topmost agenda of the government of Tamil Nadu,” he said adding the government is taking tireless efforts for the retrieval of "Katchatheevu" unilaterally given by the Union Government to Sri Lanka in 1974.

Pointing out that an unanimous resolution was also passed in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly in this regard, he said accordingly, the state government impleaded itself in the case filed before the Supreme Court of India and urged the Union Government to retrieve Katchatheevu.

The minister said that he himself submitted a memorandum to the Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry recently to arrive at a permanent solution to the problems faced by the Tamil Nadu fishermen and to restore their right to fish in the traditional waters.

"The government of Tamil Nadu, therefore, reiterates its consistent stand that a permanent solution to this vexatious problem faced by our fishermen will be possible only by restoring India's sovereignty over Katchatheevu, thereby restoring their rights to fish in their traditional waters,” he added.