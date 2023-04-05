Online sales of Aavin milk products to be introduced

CHENNAI: Minister for Milk and Dairy Development SM Nasar made more than 40 new announcements, including purchase of two lakh cows through banks to improve the milk production in the State, besides introduction of online sale of Aavin milk and its products.

"The online sales of Aavin milk and its products would be started in Chennai and in selected cities during the first phase,” he said adding the Aavin products will be delivered at door steps.

In order to increase the sales of Aavin milk and to expand the customer base, the minister told the House the milk consumers, who purchase Aavin products regularly, bonus points would be given to get discounts accordingly. "In addition, gift hampers will also be given to the customers by conducting draws,” he added.

He said apart from purchasing cows, the automatic machine to produce Aavin milk packets will be installed in Madhavaram, Ambattur and Sholinganallur dairies to increase the milk production in these units at a cost of Rs 30 crore.

Stating that milk cooperative societies will be computerised with the help of National Cooperative Dairy Federation of India, the minister said even issuing daily milk cards to the consumer would be computerised.

Pointing out that the government has also decided to introduce new types of milk, the minister said that as the demand for Aavin chocolates were high, a chocolate production unit will be established at Ambattur dairy.