Online registration for Jallikattu bulls: Minister Radhakrishnan

CHENNAI: Animal Husbandry minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan on Wednesday said that online registration would be introduced for Jallikattu bulls, which would participate in the traditional sport of Tamil Nadu. He told the House that all the official Jallikattu events will be recorded and for which a separate web-page would be developed at a cost of Rs 87 lakh.

While making new announcements for the department, the minister said mobile clinics will be operated to conduct a total of 73,500 medical camps for cattle especially in the rural areas.