No Covid clusters in TN, people need not panic: Ma Subramanian

While addressing the media, the minister said, “Unlike the Delta, and Delta plus variants, the XBB variant has mild impact among the people. Though the number of fresh cases increased to 198 on Tuesday, there is no hospitalisation requirement in the healthcare centers.

People need not panic about the surge in Covid cases, and patients are detected with mild symptoms and it is important to be in self-quarantine for five days and take medicines as per the doctor’s advice.”

After the State Health Department announcement, wearing face masks has become mandatory for those who visit government hospitals from April 1.

“The virus spreads faster from the hospitals, and it is noted that all the healthcare centers follow the protocol, and people should wear masks even in public places,” added Subramanian.

Meanwhile, he launched six new products, including an herbal face pack, hair oil, herbal soap, and herbal anti-dandruff hair oil manufactured by the TAMPCOL (Tamil Nadu Medicinal Plant Farms and Herbal Medicine Corporation Ltd).

TAMPCOL already manufactures and distributes 175 types of products - 87 Siddha medicines, 43 ayurvedic medicines, 21 types of Unani medicines, and 11 types of veterinary medicines have been prepared, and they are the most used items among the people.

“As mentioned in the Budget, 11 more new products such as herbal sunscreen lotion, herbal fungal pain relief cream, herbal pain relief cream, concentrated hair balm, and herbal hair dye will be introduced,” said Subramanian