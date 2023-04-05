Narrow escape for kids as Tiruchy school bus overturns
TIRUCHY: As many as 22 kids had a miraculous escape after their school van turned turtle while the driver negotiated a sharp turn in Tiruchy on Wednesday.
Sources said that a van after picking up 22 students from different locations was proceeding to the Kendriya Vidyalaya near HAPP in Tiruchy on Wednesday morning.
When the van neared Kumaramangalam near Mathur in the district, the driver while trying to negotiate a curve, he reportedly lost control and the vehicle hit a tree before overturning in a ditch.
On seeing this, passers-by rushed to the spot and rescued the children, who escaped with minor injuries.
All the kids were sent to the TIruchy GH with the help of 108 ambulances. They were given first aid and sent back home. The Mathur police have registered a case and are investigating.
Initial investigations revealed that since the regular driver was on leave, the alternate driver picked up the children.
It was also found that the driver was plying the vehicle at a high speed due to which he lost control.
