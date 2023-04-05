Milk production, per capita availability & sales increased in TN: Nasar

CHENNAI: The milk production in Tamil Nadu has increased by 4.5% in 2022-2023 compared to previous year, Tamil Nadu Dairy Development minister S M Nasar said on Wednesday.

During the demand for grants for his department, the minister told the House that as per Basic Animal Husbandry Statistics 2022, milk production in Tamil Nadu is 10.10 million tonnes during 2021-22, contributing a share of 4.57% of total milk production in the country.

"The milk production in Tamil Nadu has increased during this period by 4.75% when compared to 2020-21,” he said adding that the per capita availability of milk has increased from 316 grams per day in 2019-20 to 362 grams per day during 2021-22.

On the sales of Aavin milk in the State, the minister said Aavin is the only Milk Co-operative in the country that sells monthly milk cards to the consumers. "This unique feature has increased the purchase of milk by the consumers and the system has earned continued customer patronage,” he added.

"Due to continuous efforts, the sale volume of Aavin milk has been on increasing trend and in the last two years the sale volume has increased by 10.3% from 26.41 Lakhs Litre per Day (LLPD) to 29.13 LLPD,” he said.

The minister also claimed that the sale volume of Aavin milk products has been on increasing trend and in the last two years the sale volume has increased by 4% from Rs 553.62 crore to Rs 574.5 crore.